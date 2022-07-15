World Champs: Jamaica’s Thomas-Dodd into women’s shot put final | Loop Jamaica

The 2019 World Championship women’s shot put silver medallist, Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd has qualified for the finals of her event in the 2022 edition of the cmpetition now under way in Eugene, Oregon.

Thomas-Dodd, competing in group B, threw a hefty 19.09m on her first attempt, easily surpassing the qualifying mark of 18.90m to book her place in the final.

She enters Saturday’s final with the fourth best throw.

The other Jamaican shot put contender, Lloydricia Cameron, failed to make the cut. Her best effort was her opening throw of 17.55m.