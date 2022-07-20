World Champs: McLeod, McPherson into women’s 400m final; Young out | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: McLeod, McPherson into women's 400m final; Young out
Jamaica News
World Champs
Loop Sports

49 minutes ago

Candice McLeod (pictured) and Stephanie Ann McPherson are through to the Women’s 400m final. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Candice McLeod and the veteran Stephenie Ann McPherson are through to Friday’s final of the women’s 400m at the Eugene World Athletics Championships after contrasting semifinal runs on Wednesday.

Jamaica’s third entrant, Charokee Young, the second fastest woman in the world this year, placed fifth in the third and final heat in a time of 51.41s and did not advance.

McLeod qualified comfortably by placing second in her heat in a time of 50.05s behind the winner, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas, who hardly broke a sweat in registering a season’s best time of 49.55s. Anna Kielbasinska of Poland was third in 50.65s.

McPherson’s 50.56s for third in heat 2 was good enough for her to advance as one of the non-automatic qualifiers. Fiordaliza Cofil of the Dominican Republic won the heat in 50.14s with Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands second in 50.18s, a national record.

