World Champs: Nathon Allen urges fans to show patience with him | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Nathon Allen has begged his long-suffering fans for their indulgence as he works to get back to top form.

The 26-year-old made the plea moments after he secured a spot in the men’s 400m semifinals on day three of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

“Since leaving college I am not at my best and this season I have changed coach,” said Allen. “It’s now about learning the way my coach wants me to run, learning the way my body responds to my practice, so it’s about getting better.”

Allen, who left the University of Auburn in 2018 to turn pro, said “this has been the most consistent year since leaving college.

“It’s about being consistent and hopefully throughout the season, I will get back to being my fluent self. It’s about being patient, it’s hard for me, it hard for the fans who are watching but am just asking them to be patient, and eventually I think I can get better as the season progresses.”

Allen secured his spot in Wednesday’s semifinal following a 45.61 clocking for third place behind Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori (44.87, a new personal best) and three-time Olympic medallist and 2011 world champion Kirani James (45.29).

Allen assured fans that he will make the necessary adjustments to get out of the semifinals.

“I just got to run better and execute better,” he said. “It’s about running faster, it’s about going through the phases better, pushing through, and in the last 50 metres trying to hold on as best as possible.”