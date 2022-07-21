World Champs: Natoya Goule, Adelle Tracey through to 800m semis | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Natoya Goule, Adelle Tracey through to 800m semis
Adelle Tracey of Jamaica booked her spot in the 800m semifinal after running a personal best 1:59.20s at the World Championships games in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, July, 21. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Adelle Tracey and Natoya Goule have advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon while Chrisann Gordon-Powell missed out.

Tracey, who is representing Jamaica for the first time having switched allegiance from Great Britain, was third in her heat in a personal best 1:59.20s to easily book her spot in the semis.

Natoya Goule, the former Manchester High School standout who dominated for several years at the ISSA Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, ran a well-measured race to win her heat in a comfortable 2:00.06s and looks to have a lot left in the tank.

Goule has come close to winning a medal at major senior global events in recent years and is hoping she will finally be on the podium in Eugene.

She finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, eighth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and fourth at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Gordon-Powell, who previously represented Jamaica at 400m but switched 800m because of recurring injuries, was fifth in her heat in a time of 2:01.91s and failed to advance.

