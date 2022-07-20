World Champs: Navasky Anderson finishes 7th in heat, out of 800m semis | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Navasky Anderson finishes 7th in heat, out of 800m semis | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
World Champs
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Navasky Anderson participating in the 800m heats at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, Anderson finished 7th and did not advance to the semis. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica will not be represented in the final of the men’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon as the country’s lone representative, Navasky Anderson, finished seventh in his heat and failed to advance to the semifinals.

Only the first three finishers in six heats were guaranteed a place in the final.

Anderson is the Jamaican national record holder with a personal best of 1:45.02 seconds which he ran in June at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships on the same Hayward Field track where the World Championships are taking place.

Much was expected of the former St Jago High School athlete, a junior at Mississippi State University, after he erased the 45-year-old record of 1:45.30 seconds set by Seymour Newman on May 13, 1977 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Had he run close to his personal best he would have advanced as the winner of the heat, Moad Zahafi of Morocco, clocked 1:46.15 seconds with Gabriel Tual of France second in 1:46. 34 and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi third in 1:46.45.

