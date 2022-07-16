World Champs: Oblique Seville only J’can through to men’s 100m final | Loop Jamaica

Rising star Oblique Seville is the only Jamaican man to qualify for tonight’s final of the men’s 100m final in Eugene, Oregon.

Seville won heat 3 in 9.90s to claim an automatic spot in the final. He held off the American Marvin Bracy who finished second in 9.93s. Canada’s Aaron Brown was third in a season’s best 10.06s.

The veteran Yohan Blake who had returned to form when he won the 100m at the Jamaica trials in June in 10.85s, his best time in ten years, was unable to recapture that form.

Yohan Blake failed to make the final after finishing fourth. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

He placed fourth in his heat in 10.12s and failed to advance. That heat was won by the South African Akani Simbine in 9.97s, the same time with which the American Trayvon Bromell was credited for third.

The other Jamaican, the 20-year-old Ackeem Blake was fourth in his heat in 10.19s.

Race favourite, the American Fred Kerley won in a reserved 10.02 with his countryman Christian Coleman second in 10.05.

Ackeem Blake also failed to make the final. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Four Americans have made it through to the finals and analysts have predicted a podium sweep. However, a confident Seville is looking to give Jamaica its first World Championship medal in the event since 2017.

The final is at 9:50 tonight.