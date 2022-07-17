World Champs: Parchment injures hamstring ahead of 110m hurdles final | Loop Jamaica

There was major disappointment for Hansle Parchment and Jamaica as the athlete, who was one of the favourites for the 110m hurdles, injured himself going over a hurdle as he warmed up for the final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Parchment seemed to hit his ankle on the barrier and struggled as he limped off the track. He reportedly suffered a hamstring injury.

He was seen stretching the leg with a trainer but it was apparent he was in no condition to run. Parchment had been showing the form that brought him gold in Tokyo last summer and easily won his semifinal in 13.02s after getting a good start.

The bizarre series of events for the final continued when the fastest man in the world this year in the 110m hurdles, the American Devon Allen was disqualified after a false start. He was eventually escorted off the track after he attempted to run under protest.

His countryman, Grant Holloway eventually won the race in a time of 13.03s with another American, Trey Cunningham second in 13.08.