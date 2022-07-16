World Champs: Parchment leads 3 Jamaicans into 110m hurdles semifinals | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Parchment leads 3 Jamaicans into 110m hurdles semifinals
World Champs: Parchment leads 3 Jamaicans into 110m hurdles semifinals

World Champs
Loop Sports

2 minutes ago

Hansle Parchment crossed the line and into the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals at the World Championships on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica qualified three men for the semifinal round of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships, with Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment leading the way in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Parchment won his heat in 13.17s after recovering from a slow start. Once he had caught up with the field, the big Jamaican pulled away for an easy victory.

Rasheed Broadbell also qualified for the next round. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The other Jamaicans that are through are Rasheed Broadbell and Orlando Bennett.

Broadbell, 21, finished second in his heat in a time of 13.36s while running out of lane eight.

The third Jamaican – 22-year-old Orlando Bennett – finished fifth in his race in 13.55s but also qualified for the semifinals.

