World Champs: Parchment punches ticket to 110 hurdles final | Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is the only Jamaican through to tonight’s final of the men’s 110m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Parchment looked sharp in winning his semifinal in 13.02s after getting a good start. The American Devon Allen was second in 13.09.

Rasheed Broadbell missed out on a place in the final after hitting several hurdles which slowed him down. He finished third in his semifinal in 13.27s and failed to advance.

The third Jamaican, Orlando Bennett was seventh in the opening semifinal in 13.67s. That race was won by Grant Holloway of the United States in a season’s best of 13.01s.

Tonight’s final will run off at 9:30 Jamaica time.