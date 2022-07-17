World Champs: Parchment punches ticket to 110 hurdles final | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
World Champs: Parchment punches ticket to 110 hurdles final | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment has qualified for the final of the men’s 110m hurdles tonight. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is the only Jamaican through to tonight’s final of the men’s 110m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon.

Parchment looked sharp in winning his semifinal in 13.02s after getting a good start. The American Devon Allen was second in 13.09.

Rasheed Broadbell missed out on a place in the final after hitting several hurdles which slowed him down. He finished third in his semifinal in 13.27s and failed to advance.

See also

The third Jamaican, Orlando Bennett was seventh in the opening semifinal in 13.67s. That race was won by Grant Holloway of the United States in a season’s best of 13.01s.

Tonight’s final will run off at 9:30 Jamaica time.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols