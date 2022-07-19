World Champs: Ricketts claims silver in women’s triple jump event | Loop Jamaica

World Champs: Ricketts claims silver in women's triple jump event
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

59 minutes ago

Shaneika Ricketts celebrates securing the triple jump silver medal at the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the USA, on Monday, July 18. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s Shaneika Ricketts has claimed the silver medal in the final of the women’s triple jump at the 2022 Eugene World Athletic Championships in Oregon, United States.

This adds to the silver she won in Doha, Qatar in 2019.

Ricketts’ 14.89m on her first attempt, a season’s best, was briefly the world lead until the Venezuelan world record holder Yulimar Rojas leapt to 15.47m on her first attempt for another gold medal and her third outdoor World title.

Rojas won in Doha three years ago.

Ricketts put together a brilliant series of jumps, registering 14.89, 14.86, 14.37, 14.49, 14.62 and 14.80 on her final attempt.

The other Jamaicans in the final, the veteran Kimberly Williams and the 20-year-old Ackelia Smith finished in seventh and 12th place respectively.

Williams’ best mark was 14.39m which she registered twice while Smith failed to cross the 14-metre mark, her best jump being 13.

