World Champs: Ricketts leads all three Jamaican women into triple jump | Loop Jamaica

Shaneika Ricketts made a jump of 14.45m to qualify for the final of the women’s triple jump in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

She leads all three Jamaicans into the finals, as the 20-year-old Ackelia Smith in her first senior championships jumped a big personal best of 14.36m for eighth-best to also book her place.

The veteran Kimberly Williams, at 33, squeaked into yet another final at a major championship, securing the 12th and final spot with a jump of 14.27m.

Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams competes during qualifying for the women’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ricketts won the silver medal at the 2019 world Championships in Doha, Qatar and is looking to at least repeat her podium finish from three years ago. Her 14.45m was the fifth best jump on Saturday.

World record holder Yulimar Rojas leads all qualifiers with an impressive 14.72m.