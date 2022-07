Rushell Clayton ran 54.36s for sixth in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles which saw the American Sydney McLaughlin smashing her own world record in an astounding 50.68s.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands was second in a season’s best 52.27s while the former champion, Dalilah Muhammad of the United States was third in a season’s best 53.14s.

McLaughlin has broken the only world record to fall at these championships and will pocket a cool US$100,000 for her effort.