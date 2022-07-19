World Champs: Russell, Salmon, Clayton into 400m hurdle semis | Loop Jamaica

All three Jamaican women have qualified for the semifinals of 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Janieve Russell had the fastest time of the Jamaicans. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist at 4×400 metres won heat 2 in 54.52s. The American Shamier Little was second in 54.77s and Finland’s Viivi Lehikoinen third in 54.95s.

Shiann Salmon, the Hydel High standout competing in her first senior championships, was second in 54.91s in heat 4 running out of lane two.

Janieve Russell had the fastest qualifying time of the Jamaicans. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The winner was the defending champion and former world record holder, the American Dalilah Muhammad in 54.45s with Australia’s Sarah Carli third in 55.89s.

And Rushell Clayton of Swept Track Club also qualified while finishing fourth in her heat in 54.99 after leading while coming off the final bend.

Rushell Clayton also qualified for the next round. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Britton Wilson of the United States was first in 54.54s, Italy’s Ayomide Temilade Folorunso was second in 54.69s and Norway’s Amalie Luel was third in 54.70.