World Champs: Russell, Salmon, Clayton into 400m hurdle semis | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Shiann Salmon of Jamaica qualified for the 400m hurdles with a time of 54.91s at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

All three Jamaican women have qualified for the semifinals of 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Janieve Russell had the fastest time of the Jamaicans. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist at 4×400 metres won heat 2 in 54.52s. The American Shamier Little was second in 54.77s and Finland’s Viivi Lehikoinen third in 54.95s.

Shiann Salmon, the Hydel High standout competing in her first senior championships, was second in 54.91s in heat 4 running out of lane two.

Janieve Russell had the fastest qualifying time of the Jamaicans. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The winner was the defending champion and former world record holder, the American Dalilah Muhammad in 54.45s with Australia’s Sarah Carli third in 55.89s.

And Rushell Clayton of Swept Track Club also qualified while finishing fourth in her heat in 54.99 after leading while coming off the final bend.

Rushell Clayton also qualified for the next round. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Britton Wilson of the United States was first in 54.54s, Italy’s Ayomide Temilade Folorunso was second in 54.69s and Norway’s Amalie Luel was third in 54.70.

World Champs: I'm not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World Champs: Ricketts claims silver in women's triple jump event

Jamaica's Shaneika Ricketts on Monday night claimed the silver medal in the the women's triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
This adds to the silver she won
Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

2022 staging in Oregon to offer largest prize purse ever

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

Murder probe: 2 cops arrested, search on for another who fled island

The police high command has confirmed that two policemen are now in custody and a search launched for another, who has reportedly left the island, as investigators intensify their probe into

World Champs: Day 5 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Tuesday, July 19

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats
7:23 pm –

