See below the World Athletics Championships schedule for Jamaica’s athletes on Friday’s first day of the 10-day event in Eugene, Oregon.

The schedule is in Jamaica time

1:45 pm: 4x400m Relay Mixed (Heat 2)Jamaica

7:05 pm: Women’s Shot Put Qualification Lloydrica Cameron (Group A)Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Group B)

8:00 pm: Men’s Long Jump QualificationWayne Pinnock (Group A)Tajay Gayle (Group B)

9:50 pm: 4x400m Relay Final