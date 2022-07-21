World Champs: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold, Fraser-Pryce the silver | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
World Champs: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold, Fraser-Pryce the silver
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

38 minutes ago

Shericka Jackson celebrates after copping 200m gold at the World Championships games in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, July 21. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The unstoppable Shericka Jackson has claimed her first 200m World title as she devastated a quality field in Eugene, Oregon Thursday evening, to win in a breathtaking 21.45s, the second fastest time ever over the distance.

She won in a championship record.

Jackson came ever so close to the 1988 world record of 21.34s held by the American Florence ‘Flo-Jo’ Griffith-Joyner.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed the silver in 21.81s with the defending champion, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith claiming bronze in 22.02s.

It was not to be another clean sweep by the Jamaicans as Elaine Thompson-Herah finished seventh in 22.39s.

Jackson has added gold to the silver she won in the 100m while Fraser-Pryce has added silver to the gold she won in the 100m.

Jamaica has now won six medals at these championships – two gold, three silver and a bronze.

