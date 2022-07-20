World Champs: Taylor through to 400m final on season’s best time | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs: Taylor through to 400m final on season’s best time

Christopher Taylor ran a season’s best time to qualify for the final of the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor ran a season’s best 44.97s to qualify for the final of the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday.

This means the 22-year-old former Calabar High standout, has now qualified for a second straight final at the senior level in global championship. He placed sixth in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics with a personal best 44.79s.

Running in heat one on Wednesday, Taylor battled bravely to finish third. The race was won by Michael Norman of the United States in 43.30s with Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith second in 44.38s.

The other Jamaican in the semis, Nathon Allen, who has not been in the best of form this season reported for the start of his race but jogged out of the blocks before walking off the track.

Reports out of Eugene are that he is not injured and will be able to take part in the 4x400m relay.

