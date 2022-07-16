World Champs: USA sweep podium of 100m final; Ja Seville finishes 4th | Loop Jamaica

The Americans swept the podium places in the men’s 100m finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon Saturday night.

Pre-race favourite Fred Kerley won in 9.86 seconds, besting Marvin Bracy in 9.88 and Trayvon Bromell also in 9.88.

Track and field analysts had predicted a clean sweep for the Americans, who had consistently run the fastest times this year.

Fred Kerley of the USA copped the gold medal. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s rising star, Oblique Seville was fourth in his first major final in 9.97s.

He was the only Jamaican to qualify for tonight’s final.