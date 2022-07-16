World Champs: USA sweep podium of 100m final; Ja Seville finishes 4th | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs: USA sweep podium of 100m final; Ja Seville finishes 4th

Jamaica’s rising star, Oblique Seville after finishing fourth in his first major final in 9.97s at the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

The Americans swept the podium places in the men’s 100m finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon Saturday night.

Pre-race favourite Fred Kerley won in 9.86 seconds, besting Marvin Bracy in 9.88 and Trayvon Bromell also in 9.88.

Track and field analysts had predicted a clean sweep for the Americans, who had consistently run the fastest times this year.

Fred Kerley of the USA copped the gold medal. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s rising star, Oblique Seville was fourth in his first major final in 9.97s.

He was the only Jamaican to qualify for tonight’s final.

