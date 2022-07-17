World Champs: Wayne Pinnock 9th in long jump final | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock finished ninth in the final of the men’s long jump at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Pinnock, who is representing Jamaica at his first senior championships, had a best jump of 7.88m. It was shorter than the 7:98m mark he laid down on Friday to qualify for the final.

He was the only Jamaican to advance to the final as the defending World champion, Tajay Gayle, who is injured, did not register a legal mark on Friday, thus relinquishing his title.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd participates in the shot put field event during the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Meanwhile, China’s Jianan Wang claimed the gold on his last jump, a season’s best 8.36m. Greece’s Miltiadas Tentoglou, who led from the start, was second with 8.32m and Simon Ehammer of Switzerland was third with 8.16m.

Meanwhile, the women’s shot put silver medallist from Doha, Qatar, 2019, Danniel Thomas-Dodd could only manage 10th place in the finals on Saturday, with a mark of 18.29m.

It is Thomas-Dodd’s worst finish at a World Championships.

She had qualified for the final with a throw of 19.09m.

The gold medal was won by Chase Ealy of the United States with a 20.49m mark. Ealy dethroned the defending champion, China’s Lijiao Gong, who registered a season’s best mark of 20.39m for the silver.

Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands was third in a national record of 19.77m.