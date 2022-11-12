World Cup 2022: Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for Qatar Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
World Cup 2022: Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for Qatar

2022 Cup
Loop Sports

45 minutes ago

Leicester City’s James Maddison, gestures, during the English Premier League football match against Everton at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP).

LONDON (AP) — James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England’s squad for the World Cup, limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field.

The score was 1-0 at the time, with Maddison having netted the goal.

He was consoled by West Ham and England’s Declan Rice as he went off.

Maddison has made only one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. He has been rewarded for his good form for Leicester this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists before his call-up.

Maddison had been seen as having an outside chance of making the squad after being repeatedly overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

Source

