World Cup qualifier: Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton chill | Loop Jamaica

In the chill of what was dubbed “Iceteca Stadium,” Canada beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1976.

Cyle Larin scored late in the first half and early in the second, then celebrated in front of snow bank in a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Seeking a homefield advantage, Canada scheduled the game for Commonwealth Stadium, where it was 16 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-9 Celsius) at kickoff — well below the 52 degrees (11 Celsius) for Friday’s 1-0 win over Costa Rica on the same artificial turf field. Attendance was announced at 44,212.

“The road games are really tough, everyone is going to use their terrains to their advantage,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “The games bring out the Canadian in our players. They all grew up on plastic pitch.”

Hector Herrera headed in a 90th-minute goal for Mexico, and Milan Borjan made a pair of saves during five minutes of stoppage time.

“That was the longest six minutes of my bloody life,” Herdman said. “Thank goodness for Milan Borjan and all the other players who put their bodies on the line.”

Canada had been winless against Mexico in 10 games since 2000 and had been winless against El Tri in 16 qualifiers since October 1976.

Larin scored in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and doubled the lead in the 52nd with his 10th goal of qualifying.

“He was feeling ill the first few days when we got here,” Herdman said. “He really hadn’t eaten for, I think it was two days.”

Larin matched Dwayne De Rosario for the Canadian record of 22 international goals.

“I’m happy to to tie the record and hopefully beat it, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates,” Larin said. “We all played a part in it.”

Alistair Johnston’s bouncing 25-yard shot was spilled by Guillermo Ochoa, and Larin converted the rebound from three yards for the go-ahead goal.

Larin stuck out his right foot to redirect Stephen Eustaquio’s free kick, then headed to the corner where snow was piled after falling earlier in the day. Traces of snow were near the flags where players took corner kicks.

“As is standard practice for all matches, per the laws of the game the referee will determine if the field is playable,” Concacaf spokesman Nicholas Noble wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “This happens as a matter of course.”

The loss put pressure on the Mexican Football Federation and coach Tata Martino. El Tri, used to playing in the altitude of Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, has four wins, two losses and two draws with six games remaining.

Canada, seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, moved into first place in North and Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf) with 16 points, followed by the United States with 15. Mexico were third with 14 points, ahead of Panama on goal difference.

Costa Rica (nine), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduras (three) trail.

The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff.

Atiba Hutchinson set a Canadian record with his 90th international appearance, one more than Julian de Guzman.

“The boys played our hearts out. We left everything on the pitch,” Hutchinson said. “We knew how important this game was, and we wanted to go out and make a statement.”

PANAMA 2 EL SALVADOR 1

A pair of second half goals separated by two minutes pushed Panama to a 2-1 victory over El Salvador at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

Panama had to rally because El Salvador wERE ahead fewer than 15 seconds into the contest when Jairo Henriquez took advantage of a slip on the wet surface, before darting forward and putting his shot off the crossbar and in past Panama GK Luis Mejia for the early 1-0 advantage.

It goes down as one of the fastest goals ever in Concacaf World Cup qualification history.

The Panama rally started when Cecilio Waterman headed in to finish off a team move in the 50th minute and bring the hosts level 1-1.

Moments later in the 52nd minute, the Canaleros were ahead, with substitute Freddy Gondola getting low to head in a cross from right back Michael Murillo to take a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished.

With the victory, Panama stay in the top four in the standings, with the top three heading to Qatar and the fourth team going to a playoff.

COSTA RICA 2 HONDURAS 1

A stoppage-time goal from Gerson Torres lifted Costa Rica to a critical 2-1 victory over Honduras at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose.

Costa Rica had the early edge in the 20th minute when Oscar Duarte nodded in a corner kick delivered by Joel Campbell with his left foot, beating Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez for a 1-0 Costa Rica advantage.

Honduras made sure to stay in the contest, however, and had their efforts rewarded with a 35th-minute goal from Romell Quioto, who got on the end of a ball over the top and scooted past Duarte, firing a right-footed shot past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas to bring the score level 1-1.

The winning goal ultimately came in the 90+4′ courtesy of Torres, who used his first touch to head past Lopez off a Johan Venegas header across the goalmouth that reached the Herediano man.

When the teams return to qualification in January 2022, Costa Rica begin with a home contest against Panama, while Honduras also are at home, welcoming Canada.