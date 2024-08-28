World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

·7 min read
Home
Local News
World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Repair cost for 362 schools damaged by Beryl now over $3 billion

World U20 Championships: Jade-Ann Dawkins into triple jump final

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Williams labels teen believed killed in shark attack as quiet student

Another earthquake felt locally

Retired Reggae Girl helps FIFA create guide for pregnant players

MOHW dismisses ‘fake’ reports of babies on chairs at Linstead Hospital

OUR directs JPS to reverse hefty light bills via Sept rebates – MSETT

World U20 Championships: Two Jamaicans through to 400m hurdles semis

16-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Wednesday Aug 28

25°C
Loop News

2 hrs ago – Updated

Alana Reid (centre) celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the 100m at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru. (Photo: World Atheltics)

Jamaica opened its medal count at the 2024 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru onTuesday evening when national junior record holder Alana Reid struck gold in the women’s 100m final.

Reid, the pre-race favourite, won in a brisk 11.17 seconds.

The silver medal went to Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands in 11.27 seconds with the bronze going to Kishawna Niles of Barbados in 11.37 seconds.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid (centre) celebrates her victory in the 100m final at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, alongside her Caribbean counterparts Adaejah Hodge (left) of the British Virgin Islands and Kishawna Niles (right) of Barbados. (Photo: World Athletics).

Meanwhile, the Jamaican males finished just off the podium in the men’s 100m final, after Deandre Daley finished fourth in the event in 10.33 seconds.

Jamaica’s other entrant in the final, Gary Card, finished sixth in 10.44 seconds.

South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza won the gold in 10.19 seconds with the silver going to Thailand’s Puripol Boonson in 10.22 seconds. Bradley Nkoana of South Africa was third in 10.26 seconds, making the South Africans one of the favourites to win the 4x100m relay.

Related Articles

Sport

August 5, 2023 01:24 AM

Sport

August 27, 2024 11:14 PM

Sport

May 7, 2023 10:49 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Repair cost for 362 schools damaged by Beryl now over $3 billion

Sport

World U20 Championships: Jade-Ann Dawkins into triple jump final

Sport

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

More From

Jamaica News

16-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

See also

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Meisha Cooper of Hatfield district, Smithfield, Westmoreland, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 27.
She is of brown co

Sport

World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Jamaica opened its medal count at the 2024 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru onTuesday evening when national junior record holder Alana Reid struck gold in the women’s 100m final.

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 2 Schedule for Jamaicans

Thirteen Jamaicans will be in action today at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.
Three of the 13 – Alana Reid, Gary Card and Deandre Daley – will contest the women’s and

Jamaica News

Another earthquake felt locally

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 27.
The epicentre of the earthquake was approx

Jamaica News

PM says he’s not ‘concerned’, but ‘happy’ for Clarke’s IMF promotion

Says JLP has ‘diverse leadership pool’ to fill vacancy; hints at the need to  recruit talents for party and Gov’t 

Sport

Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing in match

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo died today at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo sa

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols