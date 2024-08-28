World U20 Championships: Alana Reid wins gold in women’s 100m

Jamaica opened its medal count at the 2024 World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru onTuesday evening when national junior record holder Alana Reid struck gold in the women’s 100m final.

Reid, the pre-race favourite, won in a brisk 11.17 seconds.

The silver medal went to Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands in 11.27 seconds with the bronze going to Kishawna Niles of Barbados in 11.37 seconds.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid (centre) celebrates her victory in the 100m final at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, alongside her Caribbean counterparts Adaejah Hodge (left) of the British Virgin Islands and Kishawna Niles (right) of Barbados. (Photo: World Athletics).

Meanwhile, the Jamaican males finished just off the podium in the men’s 100m final, after Deandre Daley finished fourth in the event in 10.33 seconds.

Jamaica’s other entrant in the final, Gary Card, finished sixth in 10.44 seconds.

South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza won the gold in 10.19 seconds with the silver going to Thailand’s Puripol Boonson in 10.22 seconds. Bradley Nkoana of South Africa was third in 10.26 seconds, making the South Africans one of the favourites to win the 4x100m relay.