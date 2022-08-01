World U20 Championships: Day 1 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 1 Loop Jamaica

Now that the latest generation of senior champions has been crowned, the attention turns to the stars of the future as the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia gets under way on Monday – an event bringing together 1500 of the world’s most gifted teenagers from over 140 nations.

Below is Monday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes.

MORNING SESSION

Women’s Shot Put Qualification – 9:40 amBritannia Johnson

Women’s 800m Heats – 11:00 amRushana Dwyer (Heat 5)

Men’s 100m Heats – 11:55Sandrey Davison (Heat 4)Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (Heat 7)

AFTERNOON SESSION

Women’s Discus Qualification – 3:00 pmAbigail Martin (Group A)Cedricka Williams (Group B)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats – 3:15 pmDemario Prince (Heat 2)Dishaun Lamb

4x400m Relay Mixed Heats – 4:20 pmJamaica (Heat 3)

Men’s Shot Put Qualification – 5:38 pmChristopher Young (Group A)Kobe Lawrence (Group B)