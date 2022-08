World U20 Championships: Day 5 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 5 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke in action at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. He will compete in the men’s 400m hurdles final today. (PHOTO: World Athletics).

Below is Friday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. MORNING SESSION Women’s Triple Jump Qualification – 9:05 amMachaeda Linton (Group A) Men’s Discus Qualification Christopher Young (Group A) – 9:25 amKobe Lawrence (Group B) – 10:25 amWomen’s 4x400m Relay Heats – 10:40 amJamaica (Heat 2) Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats – 11:15 amJamaica (Heat 2) AFTERNOON SESSION Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals – 3:05 pmKerrica Hill (Heat 2)Alexis James (Heat 3) Men’s High Jump Final – 3:21 pmBrandon Pottinger Men’s 800m Semifinals – 3:50 pmJ’Voughnn Blake (Heat 3) Women’s 200m Final -4:30 pmBrianna LystonAlana Reid Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – 4:45 pmRoshawn Clarke Men’s Triple Jump Final – 4:55 pmJaydon HibbertRoyan Walters Women’s 4x100m Relay Final – 5:30 pmJamaica (Lane 4) Men’s 4x100m Relay Final – 6:00 pmJamaica (Lane 8)