World U20 Championships: Day 6 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 6 Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans Kerrica Hill and Alexis James will go head-to-head in the women’s 100m hurdles on today’s sixth and final day of the World Under-20 Championship in Cali, Colombia.

Hill finished seventh in the 100m final at last year’s World U20 Championships in Nairobi but this time the 17-year-old is going for gold in the 100m hurdles. She was just 0.02 off the championship record in the semifinals, clocking a world U20-leading PB of 12.87, and entered the championships as quickest thanks to her 12.98 to win the Jamaican U20 title.

But victory won’t be a walk in the park. In the next semifinal in Cali, her compatriot James improved her PB to 12.94, dipping under 13 seconds for the first time, to set up an exciting Jamaican head-to-head.

Below is Saturday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

AFTERNOON SESSION

Men’s Discus Final – 3:30 pmChristopher Young Kobe Lawrence

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final – 3:40 pmKerrica HillAlexis James

Women’s Triple Jump Final – 3:50 pmMachaeda Linton

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final – 5:20 pmJamaica (Lane 4)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final – 5:43 pmJamaica (Lane 5)