Jamaica’s Shaiquan Selbourne Dunn has qualified for this evening’s final of the men’s shot put at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Dunn enters the final with the sixth best throw; his best mark was 19.53m.

Germany’s Georg Harpf has the best throw of the finalists with 20.32m, he’s followed by Moldova’s Alexandr Mazur with 20.11m and South Africa’s JL Van Rensburg who had a best mark of 20.01m, a personal best.