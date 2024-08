Jade-Ann Dawkins will be Jamaica’s representative in the triple jump final at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The final is set for Saturday, August 31.

Dawkins, with a personal best of 13.24m, registered a mark of 12.83m to qualify for the final. She has jumped 13.07m this season.

China’s Yi Li enters the final with a best mark of 13.38m; she’s followed by Italy’s Erika Saraceni with 13.29m and Sharifa Davronova of Uzbekistan with 13.24m.