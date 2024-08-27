World U20 Championships: Jamaica qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final

The Jamaican quartet of Demarco Bennett, Natassia Fletcher, Marcinho Rose and Alliah Baker will enter tonight’s final of the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru with the slowest time of the eight qualifiers.

Jamaica finished second in Heat 2 behind winners Germany in a season’s best 3:24.77 seconds. Germany clocked 3:24.10 seconds, also a season’s best.

Australia will enter the final with the fastest time of 3:21.10 seconds followed by Poland with 3:21.92 seconds, a season’s best, and India with 3:22.54 seconds, also a season’s best.