World U20 Championships: Jamaica qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final

·7 min read
Home
Local News
World U20 Championships: Jamaica qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

In the ‘Streetz’: Kingston’s one-day music, dance, culture fest

World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

Canada readies for Sean Paul’s ‘Greatest Tour’

PSOJ anticipates smooth transition for Ministry of Finance portfolio

World U20 Championships: Jamaica qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final

World U20 Championships: Dunn into men’s shot put final

Man linked to mass shooting at St Catherine wake now charged

#TravelTuesday Tia Mowry: ‘I’m heading to Jamaica’, and that she did!

Woman attacked and chopped by machete wielding robber; suspect held

World U20 Championships: Three Jamaicans into 100m semifinals

Tuesday Aug 27

27°C
Loop News

5 hrs ago – Updated

Marcinho Rose (pictured) Demarco Bennett, Natassia Fletcher and Alliah Baker are representing Jamaica in the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

The Jamaican quartet of Demarco Bennett, Natassia Fletcher, Marcinho Rose and Alliah Baker will enter tonight’s final of the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru with the slowest time of the eight qualifiers.

Jamaica finished second in Heat 2 behind winners Germany in a season’s best 3:24.77 seconds. Germany clocked 3:24.10 seconds, also a season’s best.

Australia will enter the final with the fastest time of 3:21.10 seconds followed by Poland with 3:21.92 seconds, a season’s best, and India with 3:22.54 seconds, also a season’s best.

Related Articles

Sport

August 27, 2024 08:18 PM

Sport

August 27, 2024 07:50 PM

Sport

May 14, 2023 07:40 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

In the ‘Streetz’: Kingston’s one-day music, dance, culture fest

Sport

World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

Entertainment

Canada readies for Sean Paul’s ‘Greatest Tour’

More From

Entertainment

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day

The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Jamaica News

See also

No commercial oil or gas in Jamaica – United Oil and Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG) has confirmed that “no commercial oil or gas discovery has been made” in Jamaica.
The oil and gas company, which has a high-impact exploration asset in Jamaica throug

Jamaica News

St James most wanted man captured peacefully

St James’ most wanted man who has been featured on the police’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ campaign, Jermaine O’Brien McKenzie, alias ‘Geo’, surrendered peacefully when he was cornered by law enforcers in Cor

Sport

World U20 Championships: Three Jamaicans into 100m semifinals

Three Jamaicans have qualified for the semifinals of the 100m at the World U20 Athletics Championships which got underway Tuesday morning in Lima, Peru.
Alana Reid in the women’s event will race in

Jamaica News

Expect increased rainfall from upper-level trough

An upper-level trough currently located across the southwestern Caribbean is expected to move over Jamaica on Tuesday (Aug 27) and linger until Wednesday.
As a result, the island is expected to exp

Jamaica News

Males accounted for 18 of Jamaica’s 21 Mpox cases for 2022-2023

A review of Jamaica’s Mpox cases over the past two years has revealed a striking gender imbalance, with males accounting for 18 of the 21 recorded cases locally over the period.
A reason for the di

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols