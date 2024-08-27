World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

Three Jamaicans – Alana Reid, Deandre Daley and Gary Card – have advanced to the 100m final following their semifinal races on the opening day of the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Pre-race favourite Alana Reid, punched her ticket to the final of the women’s event after winning her race in 11.44 seconds, all the while conserving energy for the final which is set to runoff at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

She enters the final with the third fastest time; Kishawna Niles of Barbados and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison of Great Britain both ran 10.39 seconds.

Reid has run faster than any of her compatriots this season; she has a season’s best time of 11.09 seconds. Reid is also the national junior record holder with a time of 10.92 seconds that she set while representing Hydel High at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships inside Jamaica’s National Stadium.

On the men’s side, Daley won his semifinal in 10.34 seconds to enter the final with the fourth-fastest time. Having placed third in his semifinal, and with the first two qualifying automatically, Card advanced based on time.

He enters Wednesday’s final with the seventh-fastest time.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson has the fastest time of the qualifiers with 10.30 seconds, the same time as South Africa’s Bradley Nkoana.