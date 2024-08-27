World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

·7 min read
Home
Local News
World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

In the ‘Streetz’: Kingston’s one-day music, dance, culture fest

World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

Canada readies for Sean Paul’s ‘Greatest Tour’

PSOJ anticipates smooth transition for Ministry of Finance portfolio

World U20 Championships: Jamaica qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final

World U20 Championships: Dunn into men’s shot put final

Man linked to mass shooting at St Catherine wake now charged

#TravelTuesday Tia Mowry: ‘I’m heading to Jamaica’, and that she did!

Woman attacked and chopped by machete wielding robber; suspect held

World U20 Championships: Three Jamaicans into 100m semifinals

Tuesday Aug 27

27°C
Loop News

3 hrs ago – Updated

Pre-race favourite Alana Reid, punched her ticket to the final of the women’s event after winning her semi-final race in 11.44 seconds. (Photo via World Atheltics)

Three Jamaicans – Alana Reid, Deandre Daley and Gary Card – have advanced to the 100m final following their semifinal races on the opening day of the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Pre-race favourite Alana Reid, punched her ticket to the final of the women’s event after winning her race in 11.44 seconds, all the while conserving energy for the final which is set to runoff at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

She enters the final with the third fastest time; Kishawna Niles of Barbados and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison of Great Britain both ran 10.39 seconds.

Reid has run faster than any of her compatriots this season; she has a season’s best time of 11.09 seconds. Reid is also the national junior record holder with a time of 10.92 seconds that she set while representing Hydel High at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships inside Jamaica’s National Stadium.

On the men’s side, Daley won his semifinal in 10.34 seconds to enter the final with the fourth-fastest time. Having placed third in his semifinal, and with the first two qualifying automatically, Card advanced based on time.

He enters Wednesday’s final with the seventh-fastest time.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson has the fastest time of the qualifiers with 10.30 seconds, the same time as South Africa’s Bradley Nkoana.

Related Articles

Sport

August 27, 2024 08:36 PM

Sport

August 27, 2024 08:18 PM

Sport

August 27, 2024 07:50 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

In the ‘Streetz’: Kingston’s one-day music, dance, culture fest

Sport

World U20 Championships: Reid, Daley, Card punch ticket to 100m final

Entertainment

Canada readies for Sean Paul’s ‘Greatest Tour’

More From

Entertainment

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day

See also

The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Jamaica News

No commercial oil or gas in Jamaica – United Oil and Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG) has confirmed that “no commercial oil or gas discovery has been made” in Jamaica.
The oil and gas company, which has a high-impact exploration asset in Jamaica throug

Jamaica News

St James most wanted man captured peacefully

St James’ most wanted man who has been featured on the police’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ campaign, Jermaine O’Brien McKenzie, alias ‘Geo’, surrendered peacefully when he was cornered by law enforcers in Cor

Sport

World U20 Championships: Three Jamaicans into 100m semifinals

Three Jamaicans have qualified for the semifinals of the 100m at the World U20 Athletics Championships which got underway Tuesday morning in Lima, Peru.
Alana Reid in the women’s event will race in

Jamaica News

Expect increased rainfall from upper-level trough

An upper-level trough currently located across the southwestern Caribbean is expected to move over Jamaica on Tuesday (Aug 27) and linger until Wednesday.
As a result, the island is expected to exp

Jamaica News

Males accounted for 18 of Jamaica’s 21 Mpox cases for 2022-2023

A review of Jamaica’s Mpox cases over the past two years has revealed a striking gender imbalance, with males accounting for 18 of the 21 recorded cases locally over the period.
A reason for the di

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols