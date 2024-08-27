World U20 Championships: Three Jamaicans into 100m semifinals

Three Jamaicans have qualified for the semifinals of the 100m at the World U20 Athletics Championships which got underway Tuesday morning in Lima, Peru.

Alana Reid in the women’s event will race in semifinal 2 after qualifying from the heats with second fastest time of 11.46 seconds. Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands enters the semis with the fastest time of 11.45 seconds, with Great Britain’s Nia Wedderburn-Goodison the third fastest with 11.47 seconds.

Jamaica’s other entrant, Thieanna Lee Terrelonge, did not advance after only managing a time of 12.03 seconds for fourth in her heat.

On the men’s side, Deandre Daley and Gary Card qualified with the seventh and eighth fastest times respectively. Daley ran 10.37 seconds to win his heat while Card clocked 10.40 seconds to also win his first-round heat.

South Africa’s Bradley Nkoona qualified with the fastest time of 10.27 seconds; Japan’s Naoki Nishioka also ran 10.27 seconds while South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza was third fastest with 10.28 seconds.