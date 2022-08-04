World U20 Champs: Brianna Lyston, Alana Reid advance to 200m final Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s 18-year-old Brianna Lyston moved a step closer to her first major championship medal by securing a spot in the women’s 200m final at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Thursday.

Lyston, who is the gold medal favourite in light of her notable progression this year, advanced from the heats of the 200m semifinals with the quickest time. She won the second heat in 22.83 seconds, beating Mia Brahe-Pedersen of the USA who clocked a new personal best time of 22.95 to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Brahe-Pedersen’s 22.95 represents the second quickest in the heats.

Lyston will be hard to deny in the final on Friday following her improvements this year from 23.18 to 22.53 in the 200m and 11.44 to 11.14 in the 100m. She leads the 200m entries with that PB, which she ran into a -2.2m/s headwind at the Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in April.

Lyston’s teammate Alana Reid also progressed from the semifinals following a second-place finish in her heat.

Reid secured a new personal best time of 23.16, the fifth quickest in the heats. The heat was won by Jayla Jamison of the USA in 23.01, the third quickest in the round.

Earlier, Jamaica’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams advanced to their respective finals on Friday.

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Alexis James, and Tia Clayton easily won heat one of the women’s 4x100m relay to progress. The team clocked 43.28 seconds, easily the quickest over the three heats.

The men’s quartet of Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Adrian Kerr, Mark-Anthony Daley, and David Lynch finished their heat second, behind Japan, which won in 39.12 seconds, the quickest over the four heats.

Jamaica clocked 39.24, the second quickest going into the medal round.

And Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke secured a spot in the men’s 400m hurdles final while his teammate Antonio Forbes did not advance.

Clarke moved into Friday’s medal round after he ran a new personal best time of 49.35 to win his semifinal heat. The time represents the quickest over the three heats.

His previous personal best of 49.39 was set in Kingston in June when winning his national U20 title.

Forbes (51.42) crashed out following a sixth-place finish in heat one of the semifinals.