World U20 Champs: Davison, Bouwahjgie easily qualify for 100m semis Loop Jamaica

Sandrey Davison and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie have safely progressed out of the preliminary round of the men’s 100m in the morning session on the opening day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Monday.

Davison of St Catherine High, who won the sprint double at the Jamaica U20 trials in June, easily won his preliminary round race in 10.25 seconds to progress to Tuesday’s semifinals. The time represents the third quickest going into the semifinals.

Japan’s Hiroto Fujiwara (10.41) and Carlos Florez Angulo (10.45, a season’s best) of the host country finished second and third, respectively in the heat.

Nkrumie also won his heat to book his spot in the semifinals. He crossed the line in 10.39 seconds, easily beating Eddie Reddemann (10.56) of France, who took the other automatic qualifying spot.

Nkrumie’s 10.39 represents the 11th quickest out of the heats.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the stand-out performer, heading into Cali has already stamped his authority with a championship record of 10 seconds flat in his heat.

Tebogo is the big gold medal favourite following his 9.94 World U20 record in the heats at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon a fortnight ago.

The 19-year-old 100m victor and 200m silver medallist in Nairobi also boasts a 10.12 fifth-place finish from the Wanda Diamond League in Eugene back in May, further illustrating his fine credentials ahead of a title defence few would bet against Tebogo succeeding in.

Puripol Boonson of Thailand is the second quickest going into the semifinals with 10.20 seconds.

Also through to the semifinals is Nairobi 2021 silver medallist Benjamin Richardson of South Africa, who won heat two in 10.33 seconds, the fifth quickest qualifying time.