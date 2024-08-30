World U20 Champs: Jamaica into sprint relay finals

Jamaica will enter Saturday’s finals of the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru with the fastest times in both the men’s and women’s sections.

This, after winning their preliminary round races on Friday afternoon.

On the women’s side, the team of Sabrina Dockery, Alliah Baker, Briana Campbell and Alana Reid clocked 43.81 seconds, the only team to break the 44-second barrier.

The United States has the second-fastest time of 44.22 seconds with Australia third-fastest with 44.76 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican men’s team comprising Jace Witter, Gary Card, Nyrone Wade and Deandre Daley clocked 39.54 seconds to book their place in the final.

The Jamaican men are the fastest in the 4x100m heats ahead of Thailand, with South Korea third-fastest with 39.71 seconds. Both Thailand and South Korea set national under20 records.

Two of the pre-race favourites suffered misfortunes. The United States did not finish after bungling their baton change while South Africa was disqualified.

In the quarter-mile relay, Jamaica suffered mixed fortunes, with the women’s team advancing to the final and the men’s team missing out.

With a time of 3:38.04 seconds, the Jamaican women qualified with the slowest time of the eight teams that will face the starter on Saturday’s final day of competition.

The team of Abrina Wright, Shanque Williams, Anecia Campbell and Natassia Fletcher will have to go much faster in the final to stand any chance of a podium finish.

Australia has the fastest time among the finalists with 3:33.55, a season’s best, Italy is next with 3:34.14, also a season’s best while Poland is third-fastest with 3:34.77, another season’s best.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican men’s team of Shadane Smith, Omary Robinson, Javaughn Pinnock and Kemarrio Bygrave missed out on a place in the final after managing a relatively pedestrian 3:11.30 seconds that was only good enough for tenth overall.

Race favourite, the United States, enter the final with the fastest time of 3:05.18, a season’s best, Japan is second best with 3:97.04, also a season’s best with the surprise team, India, being third-fastest with 3:08.10 seconds which is a national record.