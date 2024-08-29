World U20 Champs: Kerrica Hill looks to defend 100m hurdles title

Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill has laid down the gauntlet to the competition, winning her semifinal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru in a quick 13.00 seconds flat, the fastest time going into Friday’s afternoon final.

The 2022 defending champion from Cali, Colombia, is looking to create history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back titles. The world leader has rounded into form at the right time and will be hard to beat in the final.

Jamaica’s other entrant in the semis, Habiba Harris who came into the championships with the second-fastest time and was expected to challenge for a medal, finished fourth in her semi-final in 13.64 seconds and failed to advance.

Hill will have competition from Croatia’s Mia Wild who enters the final with the second-fastest time of 13.24 seconds and Cuba’s Jocelyn Echazabal who has the third-fastest time of 13.31 seconds.

On the men’s side, Jamaica will be represented in the 110m hurdles final by Richard Hall who enters with the fifth-fastest time of 13.44 seconds.

The American Ja’Kobe Tharp has the fastest time of all finalists, a world-leading 13.11 seconds. His countryman Andre Korbmacher advances with the second-fastest time of 13.25 seconds, a personal best, with China’s Yuanjlang Chen the third-fastest with 13.38 seconds.

The other Jamaican, Daniel Beckford could only manage 13.80 seconds in his heat, the 15th-fastest of the semi-finalists.