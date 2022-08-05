World U20 Champs: Lyston wins 200m gold, Reid takes bronze Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston secured her first major championship medal with gold in the women’s 200m at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday.

The 18-year-old clocked 22.65 seconds for an easy victory.

Jayla Jamison of the USA secured silver in a personal best of 22.77 seconds while Alana Reid, the other Jamaican, took the bronze in 22.95, also a new personal best.

Lyston was the big favourite in light of her notable progression this year. She improved this year from 23.18 to 22.53 in the 200m and 11.44 to 11.14 in the 100m.