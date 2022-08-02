World U20 Champs: Nkrumie wins 100m silver in national junior record Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Earlier, Jamaica’s 4x400m mixed relay team captured the bronze medal and Kobe Lawrence secured silver in the men’s shot put

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie ran a big personal best of 10.02 seconds in the men’s 100m final to break the national junior record on his way to securing Jamaica’s third medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Tuesday.

The 10.02 seconds handed the 18-year-old Kingston College student the silver medal and came two hours after he clocked 10.11 seconds in the semifinals to equal the record held jointly by Yohan Blake (2007) and Christopher Taylor (2018).

Botswana star Letsile Tebogo, as expected, won the gold medal. Despite taunting his opponents in the final 10 metres, Tebogo clocked an impressive 9.91 seconds to break the Under-20 world record.

Benjamin Richardson of South Africa, who won the silver medal in Nairobi last year, took the bronze this time around in 10.12 seconds.

Earlier, Jamaica’s 4x400m mixed relay team captured the bronze medal and Kobe Lawrence secured silver in the men’s shot put.

The Jamaican quartet of Jasauna Dennis, Abigail Campbell, Malachi Johnson and Alliah Baker ran 3:19.98 to finish behind the USA, which took gold in a championship record of 3:17.69, and India, which claimed silver in an area Under-20 record 3:17.76.

Lawrence secured his shot put silver medal with a personal best throw of 20.58m . USA’s Tarik O’Hagan (20.73m) won the gold medal and Germany’s Tizian Lauria (20.55m), the bronze.

