World U20 Champs: Tina Clayton strikes gold in national junior record Loop Jamaica

World U20 Champs: Tina Clayton strikes gold in national junior record

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (PHOTO: Anthony Foster).

Talented Jamaican young sprinter Tina Clayton broke her national junior record to easily win the women’s 100m final at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old destroyed the opposition to retain her title in an impressive 10.95 seconds, which also represents a championship record.

Gold medallist Tina Clayton (left) and silver medallist Serena Cole celebrate following the women’s 100m final. (PHOTO: Anthony Foster).

The 10.95 surpassed the previous national Under-20 record she set on June 24 at the Jamaican trials when beating the 10.97 recorded by Briana Williams in 2021.

It was a one-two finish for Jamaica as Serena Williams secured the silver medal in 11.14 seconds.

US champion Shawnti Jackson, the daughter of 2005 world 400m hurdles champion Bershawn Jackson, won the bronze medal in 11.15, which represents a new personal best.

