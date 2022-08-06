World U20: Gold for Kerrica Hill as Jamaica finish 2nd on medal table Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s junior athletes led the country to second place on the medal table of the World Under-20 Championships, which ended in Cali, Colombia on Saturday.

Jamaica ended the six-day championships with 16 medals, their best-ever medal haul. The 16 medals is the most of any country at these championships. However, the winner is determined by the gold medal tally and the USA finished with more gold to top the table.

The USA won seven gold with Jamaica securing six. In addition to the seven gold, the USA won four silver and four bronze for a medal haul of 15, one less than Jamaica.

Jamaica secured seven silver and three bronze to add to the six gold medals.

Ethiopia round out the top three with six gold medals, the same as Jamaica but they had five silver and a bronze for a medal haul of 12.

Jamaica finished the final day with a flourish by winning four medals – a gold and three silver.

The impressive Kerrica Hill accounted for the gold medal. She secured an easy victory in the 100m hurdles with her teammate Alexis James copping the silver.

Hill secured the victory in a new championships record of 12.77 seconds while James clocked a personal best of 12.87.

Hungary’s Anna Toth won the bronze in a national U20 record of 13 seconds flat.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams also won silver medals behind the USA.

The top 10 countries are listed below:

United States – 7 gold, four silver, four bronze – 15Jamaica – 6 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze – 16Ethiopia – six gold, five silver, 1 bronze – 12Kenya – 3 gold, 3 silver, four bronze – 10South Africa – 2 gold, one silver, two bronze – 5Turkey – 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze – 4France – 2 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze – 3Germany – 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze – 8Sweden – 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze – 4Finland – 1 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze – 3