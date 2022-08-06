World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali Loop Jamaica

World U20: Jamaica shatter women's 4x100m world record in Cali
From left: The Jamaica quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton celebrate victory and a new world record in the women’s 4x100m relay final at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Jamaica smashed the world U20 record in the women’s 4x100m relay at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday night.

True to their status as powerhouses in the relays, the Jamaican quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton clocked 42.59 seconds to smash the previous world U20 record of 42.94 the same quartet set in Nairobi last year.

The USA took the silver medal in a national Under-20 record of 43.28 while host country Colombia secured the bronze in 44.59.

It was redemption for Jamaica as earlier in the year Tina Clayton teamed up with twin sister Tia, Cole, and Brianna Lyston at the Carifta Games on April 17 in Kingston and clocked 42.58 – significantly quicker than their world U20 record of 42.94, but the mark was unfortunately rejected by World Athletics because the relevant local authorities failed to drug test all four members of the team.

