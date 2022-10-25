Worship leader Ron Kenoly looking forward to awesome time in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Worship leader Dr Ron Kenoly is gearing up to head to Jamaica where he is set to perform at the Embrace the Promise Chapters 4 and 5 gospel concert, along with other well-known international and local Christian artistes.

The ‘Ancient of Days’ singer promises that all will have a good time in the Lord when both shows get underway at the Mannings High School ground in Westmoreland on October 29th and then at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on October 30.

“It’s going to be an awesome time,” Dr Kenoly assured while inviting persons to support both events.

Dr Kenoly has made it his mission to create a welcoming environment for the presence of God, and he has done so with hit songs like ‘Lift Him Up’, ‘Anointing Fall On Me’ and ‘Righteousness, Peace And Joy’.

As a worship leader, he knows how to take his audience from weeping before God in reverence to dancing, singing out and having fun in the Lord.

The veteran singer/songwriter will be joined on stage by Kevin ‘Dr KJ’ Waite and Prodigal Son who are collaborating to host the event. This will be Prodigal Son’s first time back to Jamaica in five years and he could not disguise his excitement.

“You know the fire is going to blaze,” said the ‘Ketch A Fire’ singer.

Other persons set to perform are international artiste Jonathan Nelson, UK gospel singer Roger Samuels, as well as local favourites Jermaine Edwards, Joan Flemmings, and Carey Sayles. Saxophonist Fred Robertson will add soothing sounds.

Nadine Blair and Basillia Barnaby-Cuff will be the MCs for the event which has secured sponsorship from several entities that have indicated their support for the grand gospel show.

Neufville Management and Communications Limited is managing the event, and manager Cheryl Neufville says ample space for free parking and security are guaranteed. She assures that there will be a first-class set-up at both venues.

Those who purchase tickets to attend will also be given an opportunity to win up to $300,0000 courtesy of an ease-the-pressure cash break offered by the organisers.