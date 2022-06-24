Worthy Park Estate reveals this summer’s smooth new liqueur | Loop Jamaica

Touted as a drink for those with a discerning palate, who prefer to savour a sweeter rum cream, Jamaican-owned rum distillery Worthy Park Estate Limited is offering a premium cream liqueur.

It’s just in time for summer and the newest addition to its premium liqueur portfolio with Worthy Park Rum Cream.

Worthy Park Rum Cream follows the 2018 launch of the Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum and the launch of Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum in 2022.

Filled with 15% alcohol, the cream liqueur is deliciously smooth. It’s made with 100% real cream and delivers a silky blend of Caribbean-aged pot still rum that can be enjoyed chilled, on the rocks, or infused in your favourite creamy cocktails and confections.

Worthy Park Estate Marketing Manager Tamika West hosted a tasting session recently and the reviews were as expected: Worthy Park Rum Cream is a premium drink!

While the consistency of the rum cream appeared similar to most on the market, the colour, a light ivory hue, and the silky smooth flow from bottle to glass is an indication of the seamless blending processes.

Creamy vanilla notes were quickly recognised, and with the initial sip, it was clear that the addition of the full-bodied dark rum Worthy Park Select, is the winning ingredient.

In West’s opinion, as the popularity of the Worthy Park Estate spirits continues to grow locally and abroad, so does the Worthy Park team’s dedication to adding new offerings to their portfolio.

“Most consume a smooth rum cream liqueur and tend to enjoy it as an after-dinner digestif, or while unwinding at home after a long day,” urging that consumers will fall in love with the Worthy Park Rum Cream in a similar manner.

Worthy Park Rum Cream will enter the cream liqueur market and co-exist alongside Rum-Bar Rum Cream.

It is packaged in a standard 750ml bottle, with the Worthy Park signature style that is identical to the Worthy Park Select line, a nod to the brand’s full established identity.

Worthy Park Rum Cream is now available at retailers island-wide.

The Jamaican-owned and family-run Worthy Park Estate is the oldest distillery in Jamaica located 1200 feet above sea level in Lluidas Vale, approximately 15 minutes outside Ewarton, St Catherine.

Today, Worthy Park Estate operates as Jamaica’s second-largest rum branded rum company and exports a variety of both un-aged and aged products to over 30 countries across the globe.