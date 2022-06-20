Worthy Park Estate to tease tastebuds at Jamaica Rum Festival | Loop Jamaica

Thousands of rum lovers look forward to celebrating Jamaica’s number one spirit, rum, at the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF).

Slated for Saturday, June 25, at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, the team at Worthy Park Estate is gearing up to present a remarkable experience for patrons.

Indeed, it is Jamaica’s oldest and second-largest branded rum company, but the team promises rummies a unique experience with several games and activities, a chocolate-pairing seminar, and signature cocktails on tap throughout the day.

Worthy Park Estate Marketing Manager Tamika West

“Our showcase at the Jamaica Rum festival this year, will be the best ever for rum enthusiasts. Through our international award-winning Rum-Bar and Worthy Park rum brands, we seek to celebrate Jamaica’s legacy of pot still rum distillation. From our refreshing white rums to our deep-flavoured dark rums, we will have everything on display for rum aficionados to savour,” shared Tamika West, Worthy Park Estate marketing manager.

With a history spanning 350 years since being established in 1670, the island’s oldest distillery, family-run Worthy Park Estate uses the pot-still method to produce a heavy-bodied rum, crafting exquisite spirits to become a favourite both locally and on the international market, winning multiple awards every year for the past decade.

1200 feet above sea level, in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine, Worthy Park has succeeded in creating an educational rum tour that showcases its ageing warehouse, and state-of-the-art distillery including the hundred per cent copper pot-still which is made by Forsyths, the industry leader in Pot-Still manufacturing from Scotland.

Worthy Park Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum

Rum-tasting is also a highlight of the guided rum tour experience.

The 360-degree virtual reality tour will be one of the highlights at JRF.

“We’ll have lots of giveaways and surprises including, a virtual reality tour of Worthy Park Estate for those who may have never experienced it before. A pot still education seminar that includes rum flight tasting paired with chocolate, courtesy of Pure Chocolate Jamaica. Our bar will feature all of our signature rum-infused cocktails featuring everything from Rum Bar to Worthy Park select. There will be lots to do, so make sure you swing by, have a drink with us, and vibe. You never know who will be coming by to hang out with us for the day!” West added.

Worthy Park Estate, the Jamaican-owned, family-run distillery is the oldest in Jamaica, located 1200 feet above sea level in Lluidas Vale, approximately 15 minutes outside of Ewarton, St Catherine.

Today, Worthy Park Estate operates as Jamaica’s second-largest rum branded rum company and exports a variety of both un-aged and aged products to over 30 countries across the globe.