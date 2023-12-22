Would-be Beryllium robber slapped with several charges Loop Jamaica

A 19-year-old sales clerk, who survived after a brazen gun attack on a Beryllium security team in Grey Ground district, Manchester, earlier this month, has been slapped with several charged.

His reported accomplice was not so lucky, as he, too, received gunshot wounds in the attack but died at hospital.

The teenager, Armani Brown of Hotline Avenue in St Catherine, has been charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of prohibited weapon with intent to injure, possession of prohibited weapon to cause serious damage to property, and conspiracy to rob.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 6:40pm on December 11, the Beryllium guards were at a business establishment when they came under gunfire.

When the shooting subsided, Brown his accomplice, and a guard received gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

The reported accomplice died and the guard and Brown were treated.

The police said a Winchester .38 firearm with four .38 rounds of ammunition was seized. Charges were laid against Brown on December 21.

He is scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on December 27.