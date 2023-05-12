Would-be robber who reportedly engaged cops in shoot out identified Loop Jamaica

Police have released the name of one of the gunmen held after the reported shootout with an off-duty policeman in Olympic Way, Kingston on Thursday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, two men attempted to rob a business establishment but were stopped by a policeman who saw what was happening and confronted the men.

Police said a shootout ensured and one man identified as Dave Clarke, a 34-year-old, laborer of Big Lane, Central Village, St. Catherine was apprehended.

The other man managed to escape.

A Lorcin 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was also seized.

Clarke has since been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, and assault with intent to rob.

Clarke was taken into custody and subsequently charged. His court date is being finalized