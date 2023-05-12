Would-be robber who reportedly engaged cops in shoot out identified Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Would-be robber who reportedly engaged cops in shoot out identified Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

US officers find US$400k cocaine load on flight from Jamaica

Man booked for armed robbery that went off target; gun, loot found

15-year-old schoolgirl gone missing in St James

Pilots at United picket for higher pay

Would-be robber who reportedly engaged cops in shoot out identified

Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

Daren Sammy appointed West Indies white-ball coach

NIS pensioners urged to submit life certificate by due date

Increase in JCF’s budget represents commitment to national security-PM

Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year

Friday May 12

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police have released the name of one of the gunmen held after the reported shootout with an off-duty policeman in Olympic Way, Kingston on Thursday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, two men attempted to rob a business establishment but were stopped by a policeman who saw what was happening and confronted the men.

Police said a shootout ensured and one man identified as Dave Clarke, a 34-year-old, laborer of Big Lane, Central Village, St. Catherine was apprehended.

The other man managed to escape.

A Lorcin 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was also seized.

Clarke has since been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, and assault with intent to rob.

Clarke was taken into custody and subsequently charged. His court date is being finalized

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

US officers find US$400k cocaine load on flight from Jamaica

Jamaica News

Man booked for armed robbery that went off target; gun, loot found

Jamaica News

15-year-old schoolgirl gone missing in St James

More From

Jamaica News

JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.
According to the

Jamaica News

See also

How a teacher transformed a student’s life

It is a well-established fact that teachers can have a profound impact on their students. They do not just impart knowledge, but also shape the minds and characters of the next generation, often makin

Sport

Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Kip Keino Classic

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn from the highly anticipated Kip Keino Classic on Saturday due to an injury, disappointing her Kenyan fans.
In a Facebook post, the 36-year-o

Jamaica News

‘GUNMAN’ SHOT: Off-duty cop stops robbery in Olympic Way

Two gunmen who attempted to rob a wholesale in Olympic Way, St Andrew, were stopped in their tracks by an off-duty policeman on Thursday.
Reports are that one of the men was shot and injured. A sea

Sport

Britany Anderson pulls out of 2023 athletics season due to injury

Jamaican hurdler Britany Anderson, who won the silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the World Championships last year, has withdrawn from the 2023 track and field season due to injury, according to her

Sport

Spanish Town Primary win Central Athletics Championship

The attention now shifts to the three-day Western Championship, set to commence on Thursday at STETHS

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols