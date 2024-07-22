Would ‘visa being issued here’ sign get cops to court early?

·7 min read
Would 'visa being issued here' sign get cops to court early?
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Would 'visa being issued here' sign get cops to court early?

Jamaica News

Judge slams police officers who continue to show up late for court

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Loop file photo

Senior Parish Judge Sanchia Burrell on Friday scolded tardy police officers whose actions continue to hamper the delivery of justice and give their colleagues a bad name. 

Burrell delivered the broadside in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after being forced to stand down an assault case because the investigating officer was not present when the matter was called up. 

“We have been wasting a lot of time because of the police,” Burrell complained.  

She said her new habit is to now summon the supervisors of tardy police officers in an effort to get them to shape up and do better. 

Burrell said that some police officers are early for court, but the “few bad ones make everybody look bad”.

King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, who represents Warren Ward, the man whose assault case had to be stood down because of the absent police officer, weighed in. 

“Maybe we should put up a sign that says, ‘visa being issued here’, and they will be early. 

Burrell quickly responded: “And they will dress properly as well.”

She also noted that files not being available for court is another issue the police needed to get a grip on. 

Burrell said in jest that she will have to check her compensation package to see if it included an allowance for waiting on the police. 

