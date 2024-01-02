Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid

Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Police report 7.8 per cent reduction in murders for 2023

3 females among 10 people killed in crashes during last week of 2023

Two days after ending 28-game losing streak, Pistons lose to Rockets

UTech students concerned about delayed grades

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

Gunmen sent scampering as cops seize more guns in raids on New Year

Tuesday Jan 02

17°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

37 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 20-year-old man is now awaiting his court date after a foiled robbery attempt and reported shootout with the police in Comfort District, Manchester, on New Year’s Eve.

The man, Tyrese Smile, otherwise called ‘Cuz’, ‘Swible’ or ‘Baps’, is a construction worker of Heartease District in Manchester.

He’s facing charges of assault with intent to rob, assault at common law, non-fatal shooting of male suspect, and unauthorised possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the police are that about 3:45pm, Smile and a man drove to a minimart in the Comfort District, when an argument developed with another man. The police said a tussle ensued.

Lawmen who were on patrol saw what was happening and attempted to intervene. However, they said Smile opened gunfire at them.

The 20-year-old and his reported accomplice escaped.

The police said, soon after, they received information that Smile was being treat at the hospital for gunshot injuries.

He was reportedly accosted and gave lawmen information on the whereabouts of the firearm.

A Glock 17 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 17 rounds was retrieved. He was subsequently arrested and charged, the police said.

His court dated is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt

Jamaica News

Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid

Jamaica News

Fewer reports of violence against the homeless, says mayor

More From

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

See also

Jamaica News

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

Our Endz

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

Carolling in the morning was the first gift Thalia Lyn gave to the residents of St Monica’s Home for Abandoned Elderly on Friday, December 15, 2023.
The second was the revelation that they were her

World News

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK

A Colorado, USA, mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.
Kimberlee Sin

Our Endz

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Jamaica News

Jamaican-born former US army man gets bail on gun, ammo charges

A former United States soldier who was charged after an illegal firearm was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Jamaica, was granted $500,000 bail just days before the start of the New Year.

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols