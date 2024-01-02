Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt Loop Jamaica

A 20-year-old man is now awaiting his court date after a foiled robbery attempt and reported shootout with the police in Comfort District, Manchester, on New Year’s Eve.

The man, Tyrese Smile, otherwise called ‘Cuz’, ‘Swible’ or ‘Baps’, is a construction worker of Heartease District in Manchester.

He’s facing charges of assault with intent to rob, assault at common law, non-fatal shooting of male suspect, and unauthorised possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the police are that about 3:45pm, Smile and a man drove to a minimart in the Comfort District, when an argument developed with another man. The police said a tussle ensued.

Lawmen who were on patrol saw what was happening and attempted to intervene. However, they said Smile opened gunfire at them.

The 20-year-old and his reported accomplice escaped.

The police said, soon after, they received information that Smile was being treat at the hospital for gunshot injuries.

He was reportedly accosted and gave lawmen information on the whereabouts of the firearm.

A Glock 17 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 17 rounds was retrieved. He was subsequently arrested and charged, the police said.

His court dated is being finalised.