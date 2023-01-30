WPP now hosting a Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission in SVG

Black Immigrant Daily News

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently holding a Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the mission commenced yesterday January 29th at the Helping Hands Centre located at New Montrose.

Mr. Wiggins said the mission which wraps up this Wednesday is expected to be very busy as they have already registered more than one hundred and fifty children to be seen by the WPP Team.

Mr. Wiggins said they recognize that many children across the country are in need of Speech and Behavioral Therapy, especially after the COVID19 Pandemic.

