WPP says its Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission is progressing well and announces another mission beginning this week

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said its Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission currently taking place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is progressing very well.

Gillian Hodge a member of the visiting WPP Speech and Behavioral Therapy Team told NBC News they have seen more than ninety children since the mission started on Sunday.

Mrs. Hodge reiterated that parents have an integral role to play in the holistic development of their children and she is reminding the nation’s parents that they can contact the WPP at any time, to raise their concerns or questions they may have about issues affecting their child.

Meanwhile Team Leader Dr. Miriam Kerr said the mission has grown significantly over the years and they are happy to be able to assist children in the country who need these services.

Dr. Kerr said they expect to return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in June of this year to host another Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission.

Meanwhile, the World Pediatric Project (WPP) is preparing to kick off its Cardiology mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from this Thursday.

This was revealed by SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins.

Mr. Wiggins said this comes as they wrap up their Speech and Behavioral Therapy mission to the country today.

He said the Cardiology Mission will be headed by Dr. Bill Moskowitz and they are expecting this to be another very busy program.

