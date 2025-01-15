Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum pays homage to Reggae Month

Reggae music continues to inspire and unite Jamaicans and cultures across the globe. Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum proudly reaffirms its commitment to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage, standing at the forefront as the title sponsor of Reggae Month 2025.

As the official “Spirit of Reggae”, Wray and Nephew proudly joins hands with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and by extension the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) and other stakeholders to celebrate the local, regional and global impact of Reggae music, our Reggae icons and their history.

The multi-year collaboration is set to further entrench Reggae Month in the Jamaican calendar as an essential cultural experience for locals, members of the diaspora, and international fans of the movement.

“Reggae is the heartbeat of Jamaica, and at Wray & Nephew, we recognise the power of music to bring people together while preserving the rich legacies of our icons. We are thrilled to collaborate once again in making Reggae Month a truly immersive and unforgettable experience,” explained Dominic Bell, Communications Manager at J Wray & Nephew Limited.

Dominic continued, “Similar to Reggae, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has deep and undeniable roots in Jamaican culture, particularly in music and entertainment spaces where white rum remains the drink of choice for celebratory events and gatherings. No other rum brand can attest to this better than the duly dubbed Spirit of Jamaica, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, which is a true representation of Fi Wi Culture.”

As the season of reggae celebration approaches, the public is being invited to join in recognising Jamaica's rich musical heritage and cultural identity as the reggae beats reverberate across the island.