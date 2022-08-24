Wray & Nephew adds the ‘spirit’ to downtown, Kingston for Ja 60 Loop Jamaica

The Kingston waterfront has a new look and several new colours.

Bordering the Kingston Harbour on Michael Manley Boulevard is the official “Spirit of Jamaica 60”, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum’s first mural of 14 to be created across the island.

The project started in Kingston and will highlight Jamaican culture through artful displays in all 14 parishes islandwide.

J Wray & Nephew Ltd Marketing Manager Pavel Smith explained the significance of adding art to public spaces for the brand.

“When we [became] the Official Spirit of Jamaica 60, we had several thoughts on what shape our initiatives would take. The Wray Rum brand is Fi Wi Culture, and with this in mind, the process quickly became about showcasing our widespread cultural impact using the visual arts. We wanted every parish to have a reminder of who we are as a people as we immortalize this milestone which is our 60th year of Independence,” Smith shared.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has partnered with local artist Anthony ‘Taozen’ Smith and Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) to complete the exercise.

Excited about the transformation of each mural location Smith expressed that a country such as Jamaica is known for many things including its beauty.

“With this mural project, we’ve decided to inject beauty into common spaces that we may all enjoy. We are also thrilled to be working alongside incredible homegrown talent to complete each mural,” Smith mentioned.

The Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum mural project joins the Paint the City project launched by Kingston Creative in developing Street Art Murals throughout downtown Kingston.