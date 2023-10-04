Wray & Nephew Fight Night Series debuts first female bout Loop Jamaica

The Wray & Nephew Fight Night Series will feature its first female bout when the action returns on Saturday with the third fight card of the series.

The female clash will showcase Sherikee Moore hailing from the Sugar Knockout Gym, pitted against Shanika Gordon of the Jamaica Defence Force.

“I encourage Jamaicans to attend and witness this fight card because I am determined to give it my all,” stated Gordon. “I am committed to showcasing proper technique and delivering an exceptional performance, as I am pursuing my passion, which drives me to put in the necessary work.”

Moore expressed her confidence, saying, “Expect nothing but my best, as always. I will step into the ring to showcase my unique styles and techniques. Regarding my opponent, the only advantage I expect her to have over me is in terms of fitness. While she may have superior fitness, I believe I am still well-prepared, so it won’t be a daunting challenge. I anticipate handling this situation admirably and giving my best performance.”

This female showdown, classified as an amateur bout, is slated to commence at 7:00 pm, featuring nine additional bouts on the card.

The headline bout of the evening will showcase army man Ian Darby, in his first professional fight on home turf, against Fabian Tucker.

“The training regimen has been rigorous. In the army, we have a principle that we must be prepared for any task, and I am fully prepared,” declared Darby, who goes by the moniker ‘Impact.’ “I am eager to demonstrate what I have honed during my preparation for this fight. I am predicting a second-round knockout. ‘Impact’ is destined for victory.”

Tucker responded confidently, saying, “He will face considerable pressure because of our height difference–I am shorter than him. I intend to stick to him throughout the entire night.” Tucker anticipates ending the fight in the third round.

Stephen Jones, the president of the Jamaica Boxing Association, commended the partnership with Wray and Nephew for consistently bringing high-quality boxing to the forefront.

Jones said, “It feels like our relationship is getting even stronger because it’s not uncommon, everybody understands that two of the bigger facets of Jamaica are our sports and our music and Wray and Nephew being committed and aligned with boxing for so many years not only make sure that these shows get the production that is necessary and the boxers get the platform, but they are now incorporating sport and music together by bringing an entertainment package at the end of each show and this Saturday we will have Capleton finishing off the festivities.”

Additional bouts on the card include:

Amateurs:Kimarley Samuels vs Kevon MckenzieCalvin Mignott vs Shiaeine BlakeSanji Williams vs Kirk HeronDemar Haslam vs Delano McLaughlinJaden Eccleston vs Roberto WilliamAckeem Allen vs Daniel Hylton

Professionals:Renaldo Beckford vs. Cleveland StevensonJanathan Hason vs. To be announced